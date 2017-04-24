Bangor Farmers' Market weekly outdoor season begins April 30, with some new offerings
Now we know it's really spring. The Bangor Farmers' Market will begin its warm weather season this Sunday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Abbott Square Parking Lot at the corner of Harlow and Franklin Streets, across the street from the Bangor Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC