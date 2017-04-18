Bail set for couple accused of providing drugs to Rockport woman who died
A Bangor couple made their initial appearance Friday in a Knox County court on charges that they provided the drugs to a Rockport woman who died earlier this month of a suspected overdose. Bail was set April 21 at $10,000 cash for Charles D. Michaud, 52, while bail for Melody R. Paul, 36, was set at $500 cash.
