Bail set for couple accused of provid...

Bail set for couple accused of providing drugs to Rockport woman who died

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Herald Gazette

A Bangor couple made their initial appearance Friday in a Knox County court on charges that they provided the drugs to a Rockport woman who died earlier this month of a suspected overdose. Bail was set April 21 at $10,000 cash for Charles D. Michaud, 52, while bail for Melody R. Paul, 36, was set at $500 cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar 30 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 24 Anon 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar '17 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC