April Programs for Job Seekers at the Tri-County CareerCenter in Bangor
For Immediate Release: April 4, 2017 Contact: Patty Peer, Bangor CareerCenter, 760-6302 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Maine Department of Labor, 621-5009 BANGOR-Tri-County CareerCenter in Bangor announces April programming for job seekers and those who are considering training to upgrade their skills and increase their employability. "CareerCenters provide job seekers with the job search skills and support needed to find good-paying work," said Governor Paul R. LePage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC