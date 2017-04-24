ALTRUSA Paint & Sip & Eat to benefit Literacy projects
Altrusa Int'l of Greater Bangor is hosting a Paint & Sip & Eat fundraiser on Tuesday, May 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The location is City Side Restaurant in the N. Brewer Shopping Center, Brewer, ME.
