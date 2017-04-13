5 Things To Do This Weekend, April 14-16: (Not so) gently down the stream
It's also night one of two nights of dueling pianos at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and up in Orono, singer Stesha Cano is at Black Bear Brewing. On Saturday, it's another vinyl night at Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, there's the folk trio Happy Folk at Nocturnem, reggae band Revibe is at Paddy Murphy's, and the Skyliners Big Band is at Next Generation Theatre in Brewer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC