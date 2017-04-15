15th Annual POETS/SPEAK! Festival April 27 in Bangor

In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Bangor Public Library will host this year's 15th annual POETS/SPEAK! on Thursday, April 27 from 4:30-8 p.m. A key collaborator and co-sponsor for the popular event is the University of Maine Department of English. POETS/SPEAK! is one of the largest free poetry festivals in Maine, and this year's event celebrates "Origins: Roots & Sources" in conjunction with the library's month-long Smithsonian exhibit on "Human Origins."

