Work on downtown Bangor water, sewer lines delayed to April 2

The wintry weather expected this week has prompted the city to postpone the continuation of its $1.6 million downtown water and sewer line replacement project until Sunday evening, City Engineer John Theriault said Monday. The work, which initially was to have started at 6 p.m. on Sunday, actually began earlier in the day so crews did not have to work in below freezing temperatures, Theriault said.

