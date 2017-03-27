Work on downtown Bangor water, sewer lines delayed to April 2
The wintry weather expected this week has prompted the city to postpone the continuation of its $1.6 million downtown water and sewer line replacement project until Sunday evening, City Engineer John Theriault said Monday. The work, which initially was to have started at 6 p.m. on Sunday, actually began earlier in the day so crews did not have to work in below freezing temperatures, Theriault said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC