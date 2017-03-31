Work on Bangor downtown water, sewer project delayed again
The project was initially scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 26, however, temperatures became too cold to continue the work safely so construction was put off until Sunday, April 2. Construction will begin on Hammond Street near the Kenduskeag Stream Bridge. The project area includes the intersection of Hammond, Main and Central streets in the city's downtown.
