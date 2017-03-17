Waterfront Concerts founder Alex Gray charged with domestic violence

Alexander Gray, the head of Waterfront Concerts and driving force behind concert series in Portland and Bangor , was detained on Sunday by police in Old Town and charged by Portland police with aggravated assault. Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Gray allegedly attacked his girlfriend of five years following an argument in which she tried to leave Gray's Portland condominium where she lived for years, according to court documents.

