Warren Recreation Department cheerlea...

Warren Recreation Department cheerleaders excel in competitions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Capital Weekly

The cheerleaders, who represent different ages groups, include the older, more experienced Warren Panthers, as well as the Warren Whiskers and Warren Cubs. The fourth- through sixth-graders, the Warren Panthers, include Alex Gallagher, Katrina McIntosh, Caitlyn Robbins, Aaliyah Thompson, Arden Kondracki, Kylie Miller, Alexa Miller, Jalyn Drost, Grace McClean, Kaleigh Austin, Samantha Richardson, Braelyn Hood, Hope Mason, Eliana Gross, Alyssa Grindle, Melissa Fogg, Molly Simmons, Amanda Wheelis, Ashlyn Ward and Skylah Ward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) 13 hr Alan 2
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) 18 hr nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb 22 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb 11 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb '17 Ali 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Penobscot County was issued at March 13 at 9:54PM EDT

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC