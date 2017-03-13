Warren Recreation Department cheerleaders excel in competitions
The cheerleaders, who represent different ages groups, include the older, more experienced Warren Panthers, as well as the Warren Whiskers and Warren Cubs. The fourth- through sixth-graders, the Warren Panthers, include Alex Gallagher, Katrina McIntosh, Caitlyn Robbins, Aaliyah Thompson, Arden Kondracki, Kylie Miller, Alexa Miller, Jalyn Drost, Grace McClean, Kaleigh Austin, Samantha Richardson, Braelyn Hood, Hope Mason, Eliana Gross, Alyssa Grindle, Melissa Fogg, Molly Simmons, Amanda Wheelis, Ashlyn Ward and Skylah Ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Alan
|2
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|18 hr
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC