Wal-Mart robbery suspect owed $100 fo...

Wal-Mart robbery suspect owed $100 for drug debt, affidavit states

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

When police posted pictures last week of a woman who allegedly robbed the local Wal-Mart store and her white getaway car, they didn't know there was a second woman in the vehicle - one who the investigating officer knew, court documents indicate. Wal-Mart loss prevention personnel notified Bangor police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 13 Alan 2
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar 13 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb 22 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb '17 Ali 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC