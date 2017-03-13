Tool set for opening concert of 2017 ...

Tool set for opening concert of 2017 Darling's Waterfront Pavilion season

Acclaimed rock band Tool will be the first concert of the 2017 Machias Savings Bank concert series, with a show set for Saturday, May 27 at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 via Ticketmaster.

