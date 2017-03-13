Tool set for opening concert of 2017 Darling's Waterfront Pavilion season
Acclaimed rock band Tool will be the first concert of the 2017 Machias Savings Bank concert series, with a show set for Saturday, May 27 at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 via Ticketmaster.
