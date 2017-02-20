This Stephen King comic tells a story about art, life and desks - with a great Bangor shoutout
Web comic ZenPencils, created by artist Gavin Aung Than, has been taking quotes from fascinating people and bringing them to life with colorful multi-panel comics for the past five years. For this week's comic, he chose a quote from Stephen King, relaying a short but sweet story about his succession of writing desks, spanning many decades of his career.
