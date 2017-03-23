Taste of India in downtown Bangor to ...

Taste of India in downtown Bangor to reopen on Friday, after renovations

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Taste of India, the 25-year-old Indian restaurant on Main Street in downtown Bangor, has undergone extensive renovations, and after two months closed will reopen with a new look, new menu, and brand new cocktail bar. Owner Shri Kant said the new Taste of India would feature all of the same menu items that have been longtime favorites, like Chicken Tikka Masala, Palak Paneer and Lamb Vindaloo, alongside several new additions.

