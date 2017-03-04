Summer camp fair at Bangor Mall draws prospective attendees
Representatives from 26 Maine summer camps were at the Bangor Mall on Saturday for a fair designed to recruit prospective campers and to let the public know what the Pine Tree State has to offer. The 2017 Summer Camp Fair was hosted by Maine Robotics and sponsored by the mall, Maine Robotics' Amanda Wilbur said as the event was getting off the ground early Saturday afternoon.
