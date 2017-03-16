St. Patrick's Day is a time for everyone to celebrate all things Irish
"La fheile Padraig sona dhuit!" is a commonly used expression in Ireland, as is "Beannachtai na feile Padraig dhuit!" Bangor is a city with an ancient history rooted, at least by name, in early Irish history. Bangor was known in the sixth century as a training monastery for such saints as Columba, who founded the famous monastery in Iona, Scotland and Columbanus, who founded a monastery in Bobbio, Italy.
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|Alan
|2
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
