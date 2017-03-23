Special ed, employee benefits could drive Bangor school budget up 2.14 percent

Increased costs for special education, employee benefits and textbooks are among the main drivers behind a 2.14 percent proposed increase in Bangor Public Schools expenditures for the next school year. Her presentation was the first reading of the budget, which Webb said will likely change by the time it goes before voters in June due to uncertainties surrounding proposed education funding cuts in next year's federal and state budgets.

