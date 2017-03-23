Special ed, employee benefits could drive Bangor school budget up 2.14 percent
Increased costs for special education, employee benefits and textbooks are among the main drivers behind a 2.14 percent proposed increase in Bangor Public Schools expenditures for the next school year. Her presentation was the first reading of the budget, which Webb said will likely change by the time it goes before voters in June due to uncertainties surrounding proposed education funding cuts in next year's federal and state budgets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|Alan
|2
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC