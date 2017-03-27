Snow, freezing rain to make for slick commute across Maine
The wet snow falling Monday morning will be followed by a light coating of sleet or ice, according to meteorologist Priscilla Farrar of the National Weather Service Caribou. "We've got precipitation falling in the Bangor area right now producing snow, sleet and freezing rain," she said shortly after 6 a.m. "It will become more widespread as the day goes on bringing a wintry mix of precipitation."
