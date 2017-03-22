Report: Bangor man, 'June Bug,' died by accidental drowning
"The cause is drowning and the manner is ruled accidental," Mark Belserene, spokesman for the state medical examiner's office, said in a Wednesday email. The state medical examiner positively identified the deceased as Paul Francis III, 29, who went by the nickname "June Bug," shortly after his body was found Jan. 25 under the dock on the backside of the former Verso Paper mill by a man working to dismantle the building.
