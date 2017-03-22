Recapture the Magic of Marvin Gaye's Music at Husson University's Gracie Theatre
In a tribute to one of the legendary pioneers of Motown, soul man Brian Owens presents, What's Going On: the Marvin Gaye Experience on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Husson University's Gracie Theatre. Stesha Cano will join Brian Owens in singing two duets.
