Presque Isle native appears on March 10 episode of "The Price Is Right!"

Robert Michaud, a native of Presque Isle, appeared on today's episode of "The Price is Right." Michaud won nearly $7,000 in prizes, including a package of goods from designer Tori Burch, an espresso maker, a dirt bike helmet and a Polaris 2017 Outlaw 11EFI ATV.

