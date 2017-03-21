Pot-related retailers, city officials spar over Bangor marijuana regulations
Marijuana-related retailers, residents and city officials sparred Monday night over the amount of regulation Bangor should impose on recreational cannabis shops and social clubs. City councilors have been reviewing possible changes to the city's land development code standards that would dictate the way the substance is used or sold in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|Alan
|2
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC