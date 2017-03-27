Patten Man Honored by Chevrolet, Wrea...

Patten Man Honored by Chevrolet, Wreaths Across America

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

On the morning Friday, March 31, Patten resident, Scott Harris, was presented with the keys to a new 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Special Ops truck at Quirk Chevrolet in Bangor. Harris is a Gold Star father - his son, Dustin, was killed in active military duty overseas.

