OnTrack requests hearing for license ...

OnTrack requests hearing for license removal of moms program

OnTrack's attorney submitted a request for a hearing this week. Last week , NBC5 News told you the substance abuse treatment facility for mothers was in danger of closure, after the Oregon Health Authority found a handful of state law violations including health, safety and sanitary concerns.

