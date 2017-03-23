Nonviolent Communications Training, April 1-2

Want to learn how to resolve conflicts more skillfully? How to be sensitive to others while still meeting your own needs? How to have easier and deeper relationships? You can learn how to do this by participating in a two-day interactive workshop on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, from 9:00am to 4:00pm , called "Beginning the Journey of Nonviolent Communication and Empathy." The weekend-long training will be held at Waterfall Arts in Belfast and is a fundraiser for WERU Community Radio .

