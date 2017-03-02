New Bangor program seeks to help drug users rather than put them in jail

Bangor policeman Jason McAmbley, the department's community relations officer, talks Wednesday about the city's new pilot Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program that will assist some drug users who commit low-level, nonviolent crimes with resources designed to help stabilize their lives, instead of sending them to jail. Also pictured are Gretchen Ziemer, criminal justice coordinator for Health Equity Alliance, and Kenney Miller, executive director of the alliance, which successfully applied for funding for the LEAD program.

