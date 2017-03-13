An original screenprint depiction of screen legend Greta Garbo as Mata Hari by Andy Warhol, plus additional artworks by Miguel Martinez, Walter Franklin Lansil, William Perkins Babcock, Craig McPherson and Bruno Bruni will headline a two-session spring antiques and fine arts auction planned for Saturday, March 25th, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers .

