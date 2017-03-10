March chill could break records, possible storm on way
A potentially record-breaking March chill is sweeping across Maine this weekend, adding another curveball this winter for outdoor enthusiasts. Overnight and early Saturday morning the entire state could see wind chill values in the negative double digits, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Feb 26
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
