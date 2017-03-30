Maine to get $5.1 million from Volkswagen emissions settlement
A worker from the SEAT factory, under the Volkswagen group, works on an engine of a SEAT Leon car, in Martorell near Barcelona December 5, 2014. About 700,000 of the 11 million diesel engines involved in the Volkswagen emissions scandal were manufactured by the company's brand Seat, a spokesman for the Spanish unit said on Tuesday, September 29, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Thu
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC