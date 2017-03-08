Maine Quality Counts Honors Several at Annual Conference
Maine Quality Counts , a member-driven nonprofit organization working to transform health and healthcare, is pleased to announce its honorees for the 14th Annual Quality Counts Conference, "In It Together," to be held at the Augusta Civic Center on April 5, 2017. The Lisa M. Letourneau, MD, Award for Excellence in Primary Care is awarded annually to the person or group in Maine who exemplifies a passion for primary care and its transformation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Feb 26
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC