Maine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster pound
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine - With a winning bid of $700,000, a Maine couple that owns more than two dozen restaurants and hotels across Maine and New Hampshire is buying an iconic midcoast restaurant. Danny and Carla Lafayette own 23 properties scattered across Maine, plus three more in New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Feb 26
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC