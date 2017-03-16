Maine islanders vote to give up local control of electricity
Residents of Swan's Island and Frenchboro will soon pay about $20 less each month for electricity as they dissolve one of the smallest electric cooperatives in the country. Islanders voted Wednesday to sell their local utility to Emera Maine, a deal that will reduce flat fees they pay for maintaining the local grid, upgrade homes to smart meters and eliminate jobs at the cooperative.
