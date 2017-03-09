Lyft, a ride-sharing company and Uber...

Lyft, a ride-sharing company and Uber competitor, rolls into Bangor, Augusta

A second on-demand transportation company has arrived in town to offer rides to locals who use their cellphones to order and pay. Lyft Inc., a rideshare company that competes with Uber , announced Thursday that it's adding drivers in Augusta and Bangor.

