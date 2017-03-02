Lost and found wallet restores some faith in humanity
Chiclet, the Rusty Metal Farm house dog takes one last wistful look at new harnesses before leaving PetSmart in Bangor. Thanks to a lost wallet, no purchases were made that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Feb 26
|texas pete
|334
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb 11
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb 1
|Ali
|3
|The Bangor Daily News Sucks! (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|generalpoe
|16
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC