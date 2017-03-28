Long-vacant Circuit City in Bangor may soon be torn down

A demolition permit was filed with the city on March 22 for 668 Stillwater Ave., a large box store on a 3-acre plot of land near the mall, according the city's Community and Economic Development Director Tanya Emery. The building has been mostly vacant since 2009 when Circuit City moved out following the financial crisis, although it was utilized seasonally for several years by Spirit Halloween, a Halloween costumes and supplies store.

