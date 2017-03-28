Long-vacant Circuit City in Bangor ma...

Long-vacant Circuit City in Bangor may soon be torn down

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A demolition permit was filed with the city on March 22 for 668 Stillwater Ave., a large box store on a 3-acre plot of land near the mall, according the city's Community and Economic Development Director Tanya Emery. The building has been mostly vacant since 2009 when Circuit City moved out following the financial crisis, although it was utilized seasonally for several years by Spirit Halloween, a Halloween costumes and supplies store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 24 Anon 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar 13 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb '17 Ali 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC