Lois' Natural Marketplace Names Former Maine Broadcast...
Patsy Wiggins, former Maine broadcast journalist, has been named the Communications Coordinator for the 24 year old, family owned business. Wiggins brings to the new position many years of statewide communications and public relations experiences that meld well with Dan and Lois Porta's ever-growing and expanding organic and natural marketplaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
