Legislative panel rejects studying expanding passenger rail from Brunswick to Bangor
State lawmakers killed a bill Thursday to allocate $300,000 to study expanding passenger train service from Brunswick to Bangor. The measure was defeated partly because Bangor was the only municipality to offer funds in support of the study.
