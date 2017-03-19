Kids explore the world of science at Maine Science Festival

Kids explore the world of science at ...

Nathan Hinrichs, 4 looks at a a giant paper mache human skull at the University of Maine Museum of Art in Bangor Saturday. The sculpture will be on display at the library later in March and will be unveiled at a reception on March 28. Brian Hinrichs and Nathan Hinrichs, 4, make clay skull sculptures while Kat Johnson adds pieces to a giant paper mache human skull at the University of Maine Museum of Art in Bangor Saturday.

