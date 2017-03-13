Kidabaloo set for April 15 at Cross Insurance center in Bangor

On April 15, 2017 the Cross Insurance Center will be packed full of fun activities for you and your children to enjoy! Specifically for kids 12 & under, there will be bounce houses, a HUGE climbing wall, a giant trampoline bungee jump, G-Force Laser Tag with fog & lights, Mr. Drew's Exotic Animals, Magician Conjuring Carroll, kids karaoke, dress up photo booth, meet & greet with the Easter Bunny, clowns, lots of games, fun prizes and so much more!

