Kidabaloo set for April 15 at Cross Insurance center in Bangor
On April 15, 2017 the Cross Insurance Center will be packed full of fun activities for you and your children to enjoy! Specifically for kids 12 & under, there will be bounce houses, a HUGE climbing wall, a giant trampoline bungee jump, G-Force Laser Tag with fog & lights, Mr. Drew's Exotic Animals, Magician Conjuring Carroll, kids karaoke, dress up photo booth, meet & greet with the Easter Bunny, clowns, lots of games, fun prizes and so much more!
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|Alan
|2
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC