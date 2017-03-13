Kidabaloo set for April 15 at Cross I...

Kidabaloo set for April 15 at Cross Insurance center in Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

On April 15, 2017 the Cross Insurance Center will be packed full of fun activities for you and your children to enjoy! Specifically for kids 12 & under, there will be bounce houses, a HUGE climbing wall, a giant trampoline bungee jump, G-Force Laser Tag with fog & lights, Mr. Drew's Exotic Animals, Magician Conjuring Carroll, kids karaoke, dress up photo booth, meet & greet with the Easter Bunny, clowns, lots of games, fun prizes and so much more!

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 13 Alan 2
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar 13 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb 22 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb 18 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb '17 Ali 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,698 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC