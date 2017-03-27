Italian Supper & Auction at Northern Penobscot Tech Region III

NPT Region III in Lincoln is hosting an Italian Supper and Auction fundraising event on Thursday, April 13th at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the night will help to send our SkillsUSA Maine Gold medal winners to the National competitions. Region III students have been very successful at the Maine State SkillsUSA competitions held in Bangor, bringing home 8 Gold medals, 10 Silver Medals, and 2 Bronze medals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.