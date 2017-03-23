Husson University Hosting Wheelchair ...

Husson University Hosting Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

The 19th Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, hosted by members of Husson University's Organization of Physical Therapy Students , takes place Saturday, March 25, at noon in the Newman Gymnasium. During the tournament, a team comprised of Husson University physical therapy students will compete against professional wheelchair basketball team "The Wheelers."

