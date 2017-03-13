Husson University Faculty Tune Into t...

Husson University Faculty Tune Into the Science of Sound at the Maine Science Festival

13 hrs ago

Husson University faculty members will help inspire the next generation of audio scientists, recording engineers, radio broadcasters, live sound engineers, recording artists, musicians, and audiologists at the Maine Science Festival. The New England School of Communications at Husson University is the home of some of the most knowledgeable audio faculty and high-tech audio equipment in the Northeast.

Bangor, ME

