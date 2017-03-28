Husson student charged with gross sexual assault in Old Town
A 21-year-old Husson University honor student has been charged with gross sexual assault after he admitted to attacking an unconscious woman following a party on Elm Street, according to police and court documents. Zachary Comeau, 21, of Bangor was arrested on March 20 on the felony sexual assault charge, as well as on one count each of misdemeanor unlawful sexual touching and unlawful sexual contact.
