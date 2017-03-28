Husson student charged with gross sex...

Husson student charged with gross sexual assault in Old Town

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A 21-year-old Husson University honor student has been charged with gross sexual assault after he admitted to attacking an unconscious woman following a party on Elm Street, according to police and court documents. Zachary Comeau, 21, of Bangor was arrested on March 20 on the felony sexual assault charge, as well as on one count each of misdemeanor unlawful sexual touching and unlawful sexual contact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 24 Anon 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar 13 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
Kyle corson (Feb '13) Feb '17 Ali 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC