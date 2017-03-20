How I didn't go snowshoeing in the new national monument
Intrepid snowshoers from the Bangor YMCA got a cold and close-up look at the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on March 11. I was not among them. All photos courtesy of Bangor YMCA It was with real excitement that I recently made plans to join a snowshoe excursion in the newly designated Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, and with considerable regret that I ended up not going after all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|Alan
|2
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
|Kyle corson (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Ali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC