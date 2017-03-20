How I didn't go snowshoeing in the new national monument

Intrepid snowshoers from the Bangor YMCA got a cold and close-up look at the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on March 11. I was not among them. All photos courtesy of Bangor YMCA It was with real excitement that I recently made plans to join a snowshoe excursion in the newly designated Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, and with considerable regret that I ended up not going after all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.