Hourly parking rates going up at two downtown Bangor lots
Downtown Bangor commuters will soon be digging a little deeper into their wallets to pay to park at the Pickering Square garage and the Abbot Square lot next to the federal building. While the rates for the first four hours at the parking lots will remain the same, beginning April 1 the cost of parking five hours or more will increase between 50 cents and $2.
