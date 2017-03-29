Have Coffee with a Cop in Bangor at the mall Thursday
Bangor Police Officer Jose Vidaurri talks to a young man during Coffee With a Cop, a Bangor Police Department function that allows people to meet officers and share concerns, at Artisan Coffeeshop in downtown Bangor on Tuesday. Roger Leach of Bangor laughs with Police Chief Mark Hathaway during Coffee With a Cop, a Bangor Police Department function that allows people to meet officers and share concerns, in downtown Bangor on Tuesday.
