Hampden teacher second in family to sue alleging age discrimination
A longtime Hampden Academy teacher has sued Regional School Unit 22 alleging she was passed over to be the head indoor and outdoor track coach and the job was given to a younger man with no coaching experience. Kathryn King , 57, on March 1 resigned her teaching position effective at the end of the school year to attend the University of Maine School of Law in Portland.
