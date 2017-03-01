Grief Support Group Opens in Bangor
For adults dealing with the death of a loved one, there is a new support group available from May 9 to June 13 in Bangor. The Hospice of Eastern Maine is starting a six-week support group to offer adults the opportunity to learn about grief, share their experiences, and practice healthy coping techniques.
