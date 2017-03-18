Gang leader admits to his role in 4 m...

Gang leader admits to his role in 4 murders in guilty plea

A 32-year-old gang leader has admitted he took part in four murders as the head of what federal prosecutors say was a ruthless drug trafficking ring in New Haven. U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly says Jeffrey Benton also pleaded guilty to federal racketeering, drug trafficking and money laundering charges during his appearance in New Haven federal court Friday.

