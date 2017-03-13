Free Car Seat Safety Checks Return to Bangor

Child passenger seats can reduce fatal injury by up to 71 percent for infants and 54 for percent for toddlers, but many children are at risk due to improperly installed car seats. In an effort to ensure every child's car seat is being installed and used properly, Eastern Maine Medical Center, Safe Kids Maine, and Quirk Chevrolet are partnering up to offer free safety checks on Saturday, March 25. "A car seat safety check is a quick and easy way to potentially save a life," says Duska Thurston, MD, a pediatric faculty member at EMMC's Family Medicine Residency Program.

